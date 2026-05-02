Princess Eugenie sparks pregnancy buzz in latest outing with sister Beatrice

Princess Eugenie is reportedly pregnant with baby no 3, as per a Royal expert's new social media post.
On Saturday, May 2, Daily Mail reported that Eugenie - who recently returned to spotlight with her solo appearance at a society wedding in Sicily reunited with her sister Beatrice for a lunch date on Thursday, April 30.
As per the outlet, Eugenie - who later joind her husband for a pre-birthday outing enjoyed some sister-time with Beatrice in their first joint appearance since disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest in February.
In the photos, Eugenie was seen all smiles in a black bodycon suit seemingly hiding her baby bump with a military green jacket.
Soon after the report of Eugenie and Beatrice's lunch at the exclusive and chichi Soho Mews House in Mayfair came out, a royal expert Brittany turned to her X account to highlight Eugenie's pregnancy.
Sharing Daily Mail's article on her account Royal News Network, the Royal expert wrote, "It appears that Princess Eugenie is pregnant! Congrats to the couple! This would be baby number 3!."
It is pertinent to note, neither Eugenie nor the Royal Family has confirmed the delightful news yet.
The york sisters' reunion comes just days after their mom Sarah was spotted for the first time in Austria amid her continued disappearance from the public eye.