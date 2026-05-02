News
News

Palace posts Princess Charlotte’s unseen moment with beloved pets on her 11th birthday

Kensington Palace delights fans by posting a never-before-seen video of Princess Charlotte to mark her 11th birthday

Palace posts Princess Charlotte’s unseen moment with beloved pets on her 11th birthday
Palace posts Princess Charlotte’s unseen moment with beloved pets on her 11th birthday

Princess Charlotte has turned 11 and Kensington Palace is celebrating the special day with a heartfelt video.

Taking to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s official Instagram account on Saturday, May 2, Kensington Palace posted an adorable video of Their Royal Highness’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, to ring in her 11th birthday.

In the never-before-seen video, Charlotte can be seen sharing a heart-melting moment with her beloved furry companions, caressing them by gently patting on their heads.

The clip showed the young Princess in a casual attire, sporting a light blue shirt with dark colored shorts and her caramel brown tresses flowing freely.

It also featured Charlotte cradling one of the two dogs in her arms as she enjoyed a yacht ride.

In one of the frames, the adorable Princess was also seen drawing “I (heart) U” with seashells, while the following shot filmed her playing cricket.

“Thank you for the lovely birthday messages for Princess Charlotte, 11 today!” captioned the Palace.

Fans’ reactions:

Princess Charlotte’s heartwarming video melted fans’ hearts, who showered Prince William and Princess Kate’s adorable daughter with love.

“Charlotte is so lovely! Happy birthday!” wished one, while another penned, “Hope she enjoyed her special day.”

A third lovingly commented, “Aww what a beautiful surprise!! Thank you so much. she is such a happy young girl!! Happy birthday again, Princess Charlotte.”

Who is Princess Charlotte:

Born on May 2, 2015, Princess Charlotte is the second child and only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales.

She is the granddaughter of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, and is third in the line of succession to the British throne.

Prince William, Princess Kate wax figures sparks mix reaction amid 15th anniversary display
Prince William, Princess Kate wax figures sparks mix reaction amid 15th anniversary display
Princess Charlotte turns 11: Kate Middleton, Prince William pay sweet birthday tribute
Princess Charlotte turns 11: Kate Middleton, Prince William pay sweet birthday tribute
King Charles explores Bermuda’s slave trade history on first day of visit
King Charles explores Bermuda’s slave trade history on first day of visit
King Charles shares touching message amid Bermuda engagements
King Charles shares touching message amid Bermuda engagements
Murder plot targeting Crown Princess exposed in chilling revelation
Murder plot targeting Crown Princess exposed in chilling revelation
King Charles set for three-day solo Bermuda trip: Details revealed
King Charles set for three-day solo Bermuda trip: Details revealed
Princess Diana's unheard audio tapes set to expose bombshell truths about Charles
Princess Diana's unheard audio tapes set to expose bombshell truths about Charles
Princess Beatrice seen with heavy suitcases as she leaves UK after big celebration
Princess Beatrice seen with heavy suitcases as she leaves UK after big celebration
Palace drops special highlights as King Charles kicks off historic Bermuda trip
Palace drops special highlights as King Charles kicks off historic Bermuda trip
Prince William, Kate Middleton unveil surprise royal addition in touching birthday tribute
Prince William, Kate Middleton unveil surprise royal addition in touching birthday tribute
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles' fondness for Donald Trump: 'really difficult'
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles' fondness for Donald Trump: 'really difficult'
King Charles begins solo Bermuda tour as Queen Camilla heads back to Britain
King Charles begins solo Bermuda tour as Queen Camilla heads back to Britain

Popular News

Colorectal cancer deaths rising among young adults, experts warn

Colorectal cancer deaths rising among young adults, experts warn
21 minutes ago
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman spark reunion buzz years after high-profile split

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman spark reunion buzz years after high-profile split
an hour ago
Prince William, Princess Kate wax figures sparks mix reaction amid 15th anniversary display

Prince William, Princess Kate wax figures sparks mix reaction amid 15th anniversary display
2 hours ago