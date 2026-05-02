Palace posts Princess Charlotte’s unseen moment with beloved pets on her 11th birthday

Princess Charlotte has turned 11 and Kensington Palace is celebrating the special day with a heartfelt video.
Taking to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s official Instagram account on Saturday, May 2, Kensington Palace posted an adorable video of Their Royal Highness’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, to ring in her 11th birthday.
In the never-before-seen video, Charlotte can be seen sharing a heart-melting moment with her beloved furry companions, caressing them by gently patting on their heads.
The clip showed the young Princess in a casual attire, sporting a light blue shirt with dark colored shorts and her caramel brown tresses flowing freely.
It also featured Charlotte cradling one of the two dogs in her arms as she enjoyed a yacht ride.
In one of the frames, the adorable Princess was also seen drawing “I (heart) U” with seashells, while the following shot filmed her playing cricket.
“Thank you for the lovely birthday messages for Princess Charlotte, 11 today!” captioned the Palace.
Fans’ reactions:
Princess Charlotte’s heartwarming video melted fans’ hearts, who showered Prince William and Princess Kate’s adorable daughter with love.
“Charlotte is so lovely! Happy birthday!” wished one, while another penned, “Hope she enjoyed her special day.”
A third lovingly commented, “Aww what a beautiful surprise!! Thank you so much. she is such a happy young girl!! Happy birthday again, Princess Charlotte.”
Who is Princess Charlotte:
Born on May 2, 2015, Princess Charlotte is the second child and only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales.
She is the granddaughter of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, and is third in the line of succession to the British throne.