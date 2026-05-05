Met Gala 2026: Theme, date, and everything to know about star-studded fashion night

Fashions’ biggest night out, the Met Gala is once again all set to bring back star-studded glamour in New York City.
Around 450 A-list guests will start arriving for the biggest fashion night of the year to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 Met Gala.
When is Met Gala 2026?
As is tradition, the Met Gala is taking place on Monday, May 4, with guests arriving from about 18:00 EST (23:00 BST).
The ultimate red carpet event will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Held annually on the first Monday of May, the Met Gala we know now was introduced by former Vogue Editor-In-Chief Diana Vreeland after she joined the committee.
Met Gala 2026 theme and dress code:
This year's theme is "Costume Art," named after the museum's new exhibition, which will see 400 outfits and objects spanning 5,000 years go on display.
The dress code for the gala is "Fashion Is Art," with guests invited to explore their relationship to fashion as an embodied art form and celebrate depictions of the dressed body throughout art history.
As stated by the Met Museum, “Fashion Is Art” invites guests “to express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form and celebrate the countless depictions of the dressed body throughout art history.”
Who are the Met Gala 2026’s co-chairs?
This year, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs of the gala.
This will be Kidman’s third time as co-chair, while Beyoncé previously served as honorary chair. Williams debuts as co-chair, while Anna Wintour has led the event every year since 1995.
Additionally, Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, are set to serve as honorary chairs, representing the lead sponsor and helping support the primary funding for both the exhibition and the gala itself.
How to watch Met Gala 2026?
Vogue will host the live stream from the Met Gala 2026 red carpet.
Ashley Graham, Cara Delevigne, and La La Anthony will host this year's coverage, with Emma Chamberlain returning as the magazine's red carpet correspondent.
The stream will be broadcasted live across Vogue's digital platforms, as well as on YouTube and TikTok.
Numerous other news outlets will also live stream their own coverage on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.