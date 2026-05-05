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Met Gala 2026: A-list couples set to turn heads at the star-studded event

Here's a list of the A-list couples most likely to steal the spotlight and redefine 'couple goals' at the 2026 Met Gala

Met Gala 2026: A-list couples set to turn heads at the star-studded event
Met Gala 2026: A-list couples set to turn heads at the star-studded event

The Met Gala is more than fashion, it’s a place where celebrity couples make headlines.

As excitement grows for the 2026 Met Gala, themed “Fashion Is Art,” people aren’t just focused on the outfits, they’re also wondering which celebrity couples will shine together on the red carpet.

Although no names have been confirmed yet, there’s plenty of talk about which high-profile duos could make joint appearances on the red carpet.

Here are the couples most likely to steal the spotlight and redefine "couple goals" at the 2026 Met Gala.

Which couple is most likely to appear together on the Met Gala red carpet?

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Met Gala 2026: A-list couples set to turn heads at the star-studded event

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky set the standard for Met Gala couples.

With the Work Work Work singer expected to attend the event, Rocky will likely join her, bringing a bold, art-inspired look that blends high fashion with avant-garde style.

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet

Met Gala 2026: A-list couples set to turn heads at the star-studded event

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are expected to set the Met Gala red carpet ablaze, with reports suggesting the couple may make their official debut together at the event.

While they’ve mostly avoided red carpets, the Met Gala, where the Wonka star has previously been a co-chair, could be the perfect moment for them to debut as a couple.

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton

Met Gala 2026: A-list couples set to turn heads at the star-studded event

With the 2026 Met Gala officially underway on Monday, May 4, the pairing everyone is watching for is the "showmance" of the year - Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton.

Notably, Kim and Lewis would instantly become one of the most talked-about duos of the night.

Zendaya & Tom Holland

Met Gala 2026: A-list couples set to turn heads at the star-studded event

Fans have been hoping for years to see the Spider-Man stars walk the Met Gala red carpet together.

Zendaya’s attendance isn’t confirmed since she may be busy, but the idea of their couple debut still has a lot of buzz around it.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Met Gala 2026: A-list couples set to turn heads at the star-studded event

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who are reportedly set to tie the knot in June, have not officially appeared on the red carpet of Met Gala together.

While speculation about a joint debut has been intense, they are widely expected to skip the event once again.

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner

Met Gala 2026: A-list couples set to turn heads at the star-studded event

Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner are a centerpiece of red carpet speculation at the 2026 Met Gala.

While they haven't made their entrance yet as of this morning, fans are eagerly anticipating their arrival following their high-profile appearance at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.

Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber

Met Gala 2026: A-list couples set to turn heads at the star-studded event

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are always one of the most watched couples at major events.

They are expected to attend the Met Gala together, marking their appearance a stylish and one of the highly talked-about red carpet moments.

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