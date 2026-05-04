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Britney Spears set for first court hearing in Virginia over DUI case

The 'Criminal' crooner arrested by the California police due to DUI charge

Britney Spears set for first court hearing in Virginia over DUI case
Britney Spears set for first court hearing in Virginia over DUI case  

Britney Spears is gearing up to make her first court appearance for her high-profile DUI case. 

The Toxic hitmaker, who made headlines in March after her controversial arrest, is preparing to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Monday, May 4th.  

Britney, 44, is not required to attend due to the misdemeanour-level charge, but the singer is expected to make a plea in the upcoming court appearance. 

She is currently visiting a rehab centre for treatment after her arrest on March 4th, her representative previously confirmed with media outlets.

For those unaware, Britney Spears was arrested in March by California Highway Patrol officers on a Southern California freeway after she was charged with driving under the influence.

At the time, law enforcement told NBC4 Investigates that another driver saw someone driving erratically in the Newbury Park area and called 911. 

However, the arrest was called "an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable" by her representative.

The statement stated, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life."

"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," Britney Spears' spokesperson said.

Now, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office says the DUI case will be handled according to standard protocols. 

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