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Olivia Rodrigo's 'SNL' joke about Jake Paul gets a reaction: 'Here's what he said'

What happened between Olivia Rodrigo and Jake Paul after singer's 'SNL' monologue joke

Olivia Rodrigos SNL joke about Jake Paul gets a reaction: Heres what he said
Olivia Rodrigo's 'SNL' joke about Jake Paul gets a reaction: 'Here's what he said'  

Olivia Rodrigo is back in the headlines with her brutal Saturday Night Live joke about his former co-star, Jake Paul.

The Deja Vu actress pulled double duty on a recent episode of a superhit comedy sketch show, where she also played an American professional boxer. 

However, Rodrigo's joke quickly garnered Paul’s attention, and he responded to her viral moment with a light-hearted statement on his official X account. 

Sharing a picture of himself and the singer, the 29-year-old actor wrote, "We had the vision I told you that you would sell stadiums out and then we both did proud of you fr."

His update came after Olivia Rodrigo, who is promoting her upcoming music album, You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love, opened the show with a jab at Jake Paul. 

"When I was 13, I was on a Disney show called Bizaardvark, and we had an incredible cast, which included acting legend Jake Paul," the 23-year-old musician noted.  

She continued saying, "And we’d always talk about our futures, Jake and I. I’d say, ‘I really wanna create music that explores the complexities of girls my age,’ and he’d say, ‘Well, one day I really wanna beat up old guys on Netflix.’ And we both did it, hooray!" 

For those unaware, Olivia Rodrigo and Jake Paul worked together on the Disney Channel series, Bizaardvark, which premiered from 2016 to 2019.   

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