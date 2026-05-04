Channing Tatum shares emotional video after Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles engagement

Channing Tatum is learning the art of “letting go.”
Just days after reports of Zoë Kravitz’s engagement with Harry Styles made headlines, the 46-year-old American actor and film producer shared an emotional video message on Instagram.
Taking to his official Stories on Sunday, May 3, the Roofman actor re-shared a clip showing a seal simply floating in the water, with the caption, “The level I’m at of letting go and trusting in the flow of the universe.”
As per Page Six, the Magic Mike star has been dropping the cryptic posts on his social media handle since last month, including a poem by writer John Roedel.
“My brain and / heart divorced / a decade ago / over who was / to blame about / how big of a mess / I have become. Eventually, / they couldn’t be / in the same room / with each other,” read the poem.
The Blink Twice actor also posted an update featuring a female fighter with a bruised and bloody face, writing, “Didn’t go the way I wanted.”
For those unfamiliar, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum parted ways in October 2024 after spending three years in a romantic relationship and a year-long engagement.
As shared by insiders, the former flames broke up due to being in different life stages.
In August 2025, the Caught Stealing actress sparked dating buzz with the One Direction star Harry Styles, with reports confirming that the two are engaged as of late April 2026.