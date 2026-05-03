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Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message amid Princess Eugenie pregnancy rumors

King Charles breaks silence just hours after Princess Eugenie's new appearance sparks third pregnancy buzz

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message amid Princess Eugenie pregnancy rumors
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message amid Princess Eugenie pregnancy rumors

King Charles III Bermuda visit comes to an end on a “marvellous” note!

Shortly after a Royal expert hinted at the monarch’s niece Princess Eugenie’s third pregnancy on her official X account, Buckingham Palace released a heartfelt message from Charles.

Sharing a video of the King’s visit to the Royal Bermuda Regiment HQ on last day of his solo visit, Saturday, May 2, Buckingham Palace shared his message, “Marvellous to see the lifesaving work of the Royal Bermuda Regiment Coast Guard.”

The caption further noted, “Having recently established a secondary base on St David’s Island, The King has officially opened the new unit, which will complement the existing HQ on the western side of Bermuda.”

“Yesterday, His Majesty saw the service in action, providing safety of life at sea and tackling illegal fishing and smuggling,” it added.

Sharing a May 2 news story from Daily Mail regarding Eugenie and her sister Princess' Beatrice's latest reunion over a lunch, Royal expert, Brittany noted, "It appears that Princess Eugenie is pregnant! Congrats to the couple! This would be baby number 3!."

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message amid Princess Eugenie pregnancy rumors

In the photos obtained by the aforementioned outlet, Eugenie appeared in high spirits in a black bodycon dress with a visible baby bump hid behind her military green jacket.

To note, Eugenie - who shares two kids with her husband Jack Brooksbank has not confirmed the news of her pregnancy yet.

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