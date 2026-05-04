Katy Perry's exciting question just hours before Met Gala 2026 sparks reaction

Katy Perry - known for her iconic Met Gala looks has feuled excitement as she teases appearance at this year's fashion evening.
The Dark Horse songstress turned to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, May 3, to ask her fans regarding her first Met Gala 2026 appearance.
Katy shared her X post in which she had asked her fans, "Should I go to Met Gala 2026?"
In response, most of her fans noted that if she wouldn't go her AI edits will already grace the biggest fashion event.
One user noted, "We’ll be waiting for you but if you don’t we’ll have the IA edit ready"
Sharing Katy's iconic Met Gala 2019 look another wrote, "yes queen we need this serve."
"YES, and you better SERVE b***. We are expecting a LOT from you. It's time to reclaim yourself" demanded one user.
"Mother most definitly" screamed another using a Katy Perry GIF.
This update comes just a day after Katy Perry treated fans with new glimpses into her romance with the former Canadian Prime Minister.
"April showers bring May flowers" wrote the Harleys in Hawaii singer in the caption of the carousel, which featured adorable clicks with Justin and some solo shots.
It is unclear if Justin Trudeau will make his Met Gala debut with Katy - who has been regular to the event for past many years.