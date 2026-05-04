Kylie Jenner to Rita Ora: Meet Met Gala stars who broke strict rules

You won't believe it, but there are several fearless Hollywood celebrities who have turned down basic, yet strict rules set by Met Gala over the years.
From breaking the strict no-phone policy to ignoring seat assignments; here’s a list of famous faces who refused to follow the star-studded annual event’s strict policies:
Megan Thee Stallion
The 31-year-old singer also broke the strict Met Gala "no-phone policy" last year.
During the 2025 event, the Hot Girl Summer hitmaker was seen using her phone to film exclusive behind-the-scenes content, including table scenes and food reviews, which she posted to Instagram.
Despite the ban, Stallion seemed unbothered and documented her interactions with stars like Serena Williams and Lupita Nyong'o anyway.
She later also admitted to openly disobeying the ban.
Interesting, isn't it? Well, is Megan Thee Stallion banned for breaking the strict rule? No, she is not banned from the Met Gala from using her phone.
Kylie Jenner
The 28-year-old beauty mogul also broke the Met Gala’s strict "no-selfie" and "no-social media" rule in 2017.
The girlfriend of Timothée Chalamet posted a star-studded bathroom selfie on her Instagram that featured celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Halle Bailey
Despite Anna Wintour’s repetitive "no-phones" and no-social media policy, the 26-year-old singer-actress also broke the famous rule during her 2025 appearance.
Bailey was spotted defying this rule by taking a selfie with Sydney Sweeney and BLACKPINK member Lisa.
The Little Mermaid star was also spotted with her cellphone inside the restroom.
Rita Ora
In 2017, the British singer broke the Met Gala's no-smoking rule by lighting up in the venue's bathroom.
Ora shared a photo on her Snapchat, featuring Rami Malek and Dakota Johnson smoking in the restroom, violating both the ban on smoking in the museum and the prohibition on taking photos inside the event.
Moreover, Doja Cat was also seen vaping in 2023.
Karlie Kloss
The 33-year-old American supermodel did not technically break a strict Met Gala rule but she did miss the theme code in 2019 that was "Camp: Notes on Fashion".
Kloss later revealed that she was immensely trolled and admitted that she "deserved" the backlash.
John Lydon
Back in 2006, the Sex Pistols singer, who is 70 years old now, was reportedly so angry about his seat being at the end of a long table that he stormed out, that too twice.
He also used profanity toward staff; that was highly unacceptable.