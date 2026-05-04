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Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner step out for Broadway night with Kardashian-Jenner family

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended 'The Fear of 13' on Sunday

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner step out for Broadway night with Kardashian-Jenner family
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner step out for Broadway night with Kardashian-Jenner family

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner turned it into a family night on Broadway, attending The Fear of 13 on Sunday alongside Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

They attended The Fear of 13 on Sunday, a production backed by co-producer the SKIMS founder.

The play stars Adrien Brody as Nick Yarris, imprisoned for 22 years for a crime he didn’t commit.

In a video shared on social media, cameras flashed as the Wonka star stepped out of his car and reached back to take his ladylove, the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s hand.


He kept it casual in a blue windbreaker, grey trousers and a baseball cap, while Kylie opted for an all-black look under a trench coat, paired with thong heels.

Kim Kardashian dressed up for the event in a standout yellow dress featuring a high neckline.

Meanwhile, Kris said hi to a photographer as she stepped out of her car in a black suit with a white blouse underneath.

Notably, Chalamet and Kylie have been enjoying recent date nights with their friends and family.

Last Tuesday, they had a double date with Jordyn Woods and her fiancé, Karl-Anthony Towns, after watching the New York Knicks game.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner met up with the Knicks player and his soon-to-be wife at 4 Charles Prime Rib in the Big Apple.

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