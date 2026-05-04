‘Devil Wears Prada 3’? Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt set strict condition for return

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are open to returning for a third Devil Wears Prada—but only if one key condition is met.
While conversing with PEOPLE, the Devil Wears Prada stars shared that they're game to make a third Devil Wears Prada movie
"The script," Streep, 76, says immediately when asked alongside her costars in an interview.
"A good script. It's all about the script," Blunt agreed.
"And then, everybody has to say yes," Hathaway, 43, added, to which Blunt responded, "It's got to be the core four."
Streep joked, "They have to be alive."
During their conversation, the trio also reflected on revisiting their characters all these years later.
"The thing that struck me was that when we made the first one, I was just a 22-year-old mess," said Hathaway.
She added, "I mean, I'm in such a different phase of my life. I'm really lucky. I found someone that I love so much [husband Adam Shulman]. We've been married for 17 years. We've got two kids. I just feel like my life is in a much more complete and whole place. I felt so lost when I was 22, which really worked for the character.”
Streep also shared that the experience was "kind of easy,” adding, "I think you keep these characters."
She explained, “I liked discovering [Miranda] again."
Blunt agreed, adding, "You are sort of fused with this person you're playing. Listen, I love playing this lunatic. I had a lot of fun slithering back into her shoes."
Notably, in a sequel Meryl Streep returned as Miranda Priestly, reuniting with Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs as they try to win over Emily Blunt’s Emily Charlton, now leading Dior’s U.S. operations.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now in theaters.