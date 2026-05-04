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BTS tour 2026: Where will K-pop superstars be performing?

BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG set to explore 34 cities across 23 countries

BTS tour 2026: Where will K-pop superstars be performing?
BTS tour 2026: Where will K-pop superstars be performing?

BTS tour 2026, which has officially been titled as BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG, impressively kicked off on April 9, 2026, in Seoul, South Korea.

The Arirang World Tour is all set to entertain its BTS ARMY throughout the year until next year’s March.

Here’s everything South Korean boyband’s fans need to know about the cities the seven-member group would perform live in.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed at Japan’s Tokyo Dome on April 17 and April 18, 2026, marking their first group performance in the county in seven years.

BTS opened their North American leg in Tampa on April 25, marking their first U.S. shows in nearly four years.

The group then performed three sold-out nights at Raymond James Stadium, with additional shows added on April 26 and 28 due to high demand.

Moreover, the group is set to entertain audiences in the US in El Paso, Stanford, Las Vegas, East Rutherford, Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Chicago, Los Angeles throughout May.

In June, the group will cover two cities from different countries, Busan and Spain, Madrid.

In July, its mostly part of Europe, starting with Brussels, London, Munich, and part of France.

Later in August till September, it’s United States once again and then Canada and then US twice.

October will include the BTS performance in Colombia’s Bogota, Peru’s Lima, Chile’s Santiago, and Brazil’s Sao Paulo.

The boyband will only focus on Taiwan’s Kaohsiung in November and in December, it they will perform in Bangkok, Thailand, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia's Jakarta.

BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG will be filled with Australian cities, Hong Kong and Philippines in 2027.



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