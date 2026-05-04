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Whitney Leavitt makes shock exit from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

The reality star is featured as a central cast member alongside Taylor Frankie Paul, and Demi Engemann

Whitney Leavitt makes shock exit from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’
Whitney Leavitt makes shock exit from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Whitney Leavitt is reportedly making a shock exit from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Leavitt allegedly made the announcement during her final performance as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago on Sunday, May 3, as reported by Parade.

According to her, she is leaving the Hulu reality series to focus on other entertainment endeavors.

Later a post from sports journalist Melanie Newman on X, informed, “Whitney just read the headline in Chicago… Whitney Leavitt leaves Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

Whitney Leavitt makes shock exit from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Moreover, another post on Reddit from an alleged audience member also made the same claim, writing, “At Whitney’s last performance tonight. While in character as Roxy. Officially announces she leaving SLOMW.”

Whitney Leavitt’s rumoured announcement comes months after she hinted at leaving the reality series.

In March 2026. during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the reality star said, “I wouldn’t be where I am without [SLOMW].”

At the time, she shared, “But it feels like it’s time to challenge myself in other ways and fulfill these dreams and passions that I’ve been trying to get even before the show.”

“I’m figuring it out in real time,” the 32-year-old TV personality concluded, noting that she and her husband, Connor Leavitt, were “figuring it out together.”

Meanwhile, new spinoff, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, is scheduled to premiere on Hulu sometime in 2026.   

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