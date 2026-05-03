King Charles issues emotional statement after wrapping up solo Bermuda tour  

The three-day high-profile visit to Bermuda by King Charles III has finally come to an end!
After heading back to the United Kingdom, His Majesty concluded his tour with a delightful statement.
On Saturday, May 2nd, King's office released an emotional message on the monarch's behalf, highlighting the key events taking place on the island.
"Thank you to all the people of Bermuda for such a wonderful few days and for the fond memories that will last a lifetime," the Royal Family's official Instagram account noted.
The statement continued, "I carry your joyful enthusiasm home with me, with my most heartfelt gratitude for your kind support and for that famous island hospitality. Until we meet again."
Buckingham Palace also shared photos of the British monarch meeting and waving at the people of Bermuda, who warmly welcomed him after his four-day visit to the United States of America.
King Charles III spent this year's International Labour Day on the island of Bermuda, where he also explored its deep-rooted culture and history of the slave trade.
For those unaware, the 77-year-old King toured two countries back-to-back, as he began his state trip to the USA with his life partner, Queen Camilla, and concluded his travel itinerary solo by visiting Bermuda.