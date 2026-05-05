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Bad Bunny, Katy Perry, Cardi B stun with bizarre looks at Met Gala 2026

Bad Bunny, Katy Perry and Cardi B steal spotlight with outrageous Met Gala 2026 outfits

Bad Bunny, Katy Perry, Cardi B stun with bizarre looks at Met Gala 2026
Bad Bunny, Katy Perry, Cardi B stun with bizarre looks at Met Gala 2026

Bad Bunny, Katy Perry and Cardi B left the internet stunned with their most bizarre looks at the 2026 Met Gala.

The 2026 Met Gala took place on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year’s theme was "Costume Art," exploring fashion as an "embodied art form" and the centrality of the dressed body throughout history.

The official dress code for guests was "Fashion is Art"

Bad Bunny at Met Gala 2026


The MONACO singer arrived at the entertainment industry’s most prestigious party as an old man, complete with a walking cane, white hair and hyper-realistic face and hand make-up.

The ensemble seems to draw inspiration from the Met’s “Costume Art” exhibit, exploring fashion’s role across aging, pregnancy and disability.

Katy Perry at Met Gala 2026

Bad Bunny, Katy Perry, Cardi B stun with bizarre looks at Met Gala 2026

At the event, Perry arrived in a metal and mesh mask that completely hid her identity, save for her signature jet black hair, which was styled in a long, sleek look.

Her look included a white glove with a sixth finger, referencing AI-generated deepfakes of Katy Perry at past Met Galas.

Cardi B at Met Gala 2026


On the other hand, Cardi B graced the Met Gala 2026 red carpet wearing a Marc Jacobs custom lace ruffle dress layered over a color-blocked bodysuit.

She paired the dramatic gown with 9½-inch platform boots.

The look is inspired by the work of German artist Hans Bellmer, as well as the Fall 2025 Marc Jacobs Runway Collection, which features exaggerated volume.

Notably, as soon as they stepped onto the red carpet, they became the most talked-about celebrities of the Met Gala 2026.

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