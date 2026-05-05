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Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni shockingly settle 'It Ends with Us' legal war

The ‘It Ends with Us’ costars were set to face trial in two weeks

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni shockingly settle It Ends with Us legal war
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni shockingly settle 'It Ends with Us' legal war

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have reached a settlement regarding their It Ends with Us legal battle, weeks before their highly publicised trial.

In a shocking turn of events, the It Ends with Us costars, on Monday, May 4, announced via joint statement that did not disclose terms, as per Variety.

The joint statement said, “The end product – the movie ‘It Ends with Us’ – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life.”

It added, “Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind.”

It further added, “We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard.

“We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments.”

The statement concluded, stating, “It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

Their shocking move comes just two weeks before they were set to face It Ends with Us trial.

The legal war between the costars began in December 2024, when Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and later the latter accused his costar and her husband Ryan Reynolds of hijacking his directional movie.

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