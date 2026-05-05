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Karan Johar celebrates ‘full circle moment’ as he makes his Met Gala debut

The Indian director debuts at the Met Gala in Manish Malhotra couture inspired by Indian art and fashion

Karan Johar celebrates ‘full circle moment’ as he makes his Met Gala debut
Karan Johar celebrates ‘full circle moment’ as he makes his Met Gala debut

Karan Johar’s life has “come full circle” in the most unexpected way.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director made his first-ever appearance at the high-profile 2026 Met Gala, which took place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night, May 4.

Taking to Instagram, Johar reflected on his experience, expressing, “From loving cinema and costume as a wide-eyed dreamer to standing on the steps of THE Met Gala…life really does come full circle in the most unexpected ways.”

“This moment wasn’t just about fashion for me. It was about storytelling. About taking the legacy of Raja Ravi Varma and letting it live again… this time, not on canvas, but in motion. To representing India and our culture, our art and our storytelling on the global ‘steps,’” he continued.

The Student of the Year director added, “Thirty years of friendship and collaboration with Manish Malhotra and still creating firsts together - so grateful to you and your team for this core memory. And the biggest thank you to the team.”

For the international star-studded event, the 53-year-old Indian filmmaker wore a custom outfit designed by the country’s top fashion designer and couturier Manish Malhotra.

Following Met Gala’s 2026 theme “Fashion is Art,” Johar’s ensemble was inspired by the iconic paintings of legendary Indian painter Raja Ravi Verma, including Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa, NDTV reported.

The jaw-dropping outfit also included a structured, power-shouldered vintage-style jacket which was elevated with a hand-painted cape.

As per the report, the intricate attire was crafted by more than 80 artisans over roughly 85 days.

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