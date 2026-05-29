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King Harald provides major update amid Norwegian Royal crisis

The Norwegian monarch has addressed Epstein's links and the family members' health update in a new press briefing

King Harald provides major update amid Norwegian Royal crisis
King Harald provides major update amid Norwegian Royal crisis

King Harald has been neck-deep in royal duties and engagements amid the health crisis that has embroiled the Norwegian Royal Family.

On Thursday, May 28, the King spoke to the press at Vestland, where he opened up about the health of his relatives while also defending Crown Princess Mette-Marit over her headline-making friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

When asked to comment on the controversial bond, Harald said that the future Queen deserved "credit" for ending their relationship.

"I found out about it when you found out about it," he said. "And I don't know anything more than you know."


He also spoke about his daughter-in-law's health after Crown Prince Haakon shared that his wife's condition has taken a turn for the worse in recent days.

"We've heard the doctors say that this is going to happen, but we thought and hoped that this would happen in a while but not now. But now it's suddenly very relevant," Harald noted.

The monarch said, "She is seriously ill. There is no doubt about that, unfortunately."

He also shared the update on his wife's health, who was released from the hospital on Thursday morning. "Her form is much better," he said.

Queen Sonja has been admitted to hospital several times over the past few years, including last year, following shortness of breath during a skiing trip.

Meanwhile, Mette-Marit's pulmonary fibrosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2018, has worsened in recent days.

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