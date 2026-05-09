Kate Middleton receives clear ultimatum from Queen Camilla after successful US visit

Queen Camilla reclaimed her confidence after a successful state visit to the US with King Charles.
The King and Queen recently wrapped their highly anticipated state visit with equal praises from the Americans and the Britons.
Especially Camilla - who reportedly has a competitive streak with Catherine is believed to be on cloud nine with a belief that she is also just "as popular as her daughter-in-law".
An insider told Closer "Camilla has worked so hard to win over the public and now that she finally feels accepted, she’s not about to share the spotlight willingly."
The source also claimed that Camilla's skyrocketing self confidence has reached a point where she has clearly told Kate, "We’re not going anywhere".
The insider further claimed that "She’s even gone so far as to take Kate aside to tell her she and William need to cool their jets because she and Charles have no plans to step aside."
"She’s very pleased and it gave her the boost she needed to warn Kate off."