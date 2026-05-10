King Charles under pressure as anti-monarchy protests erupt outside Buckingham Palace  

King Charles III's throne is reportedly in danger after an anti-monarchy group rallies around Buckingham Palace.
On Saturday, May 9th, British anti-royals gathered around His Majesty's residence to record a protest against the monarchy in the wake of his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's bad deeds.
Al Jazeera reported that thousands of people protested outside the palace, chanting "Down with the Crown" while wearing "Not My King" shirts during the rally.
The protestors further demanded to eliminate the monarchy, as several of them are on the same page for an elected head of state.
Notably, the protest was organized by the pressure group Republic, which saw participants march from Trafalgar Square to Buckingham Palace.
A London-based Republic member, Elizabeth McIntyre, spoke at the protest, saying, "I really object to the class system in this country. I think it creates an absolutely unacceptable hierarchy."
"At the top of that hierarchy is an unelected monarchy, which means that from top to bottom there is inequality, and this has to go," she added.
It is not the first time His Majesty has faced such slogans. During his high-profile arrival at St. James Palace for Easter celebrations, dozens of protestors chanted "Not My King."
But this time, the pressure mounted the 77-year-old British monarch as protestors came forward in a large number.
Despite the constant pressure from the anti-monarchy group, King Charles III has not responded to these protests.