Who told Andrew about Princess Eugenie’s 3rd pregnancy? Shocking name revealed

Amid her ongoing distance from her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windor, due to his embarrassing scandals, Princess Eugenie has received a joyful news.
Last week, it was announced that Andrew’s younger daughter is expecting her third child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, which has sparked a wave of joy in the British Royal Family.
While the Princess shared the delightful news herself with her uncle, King Charles III, she reportedly did not inform her disgraced dad about it.
In a surprising report shared by the Daily Mail, a source revealed who told Andrew about the big news.
The insider claimed that it was Sarah Ferguson who informed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor about Princess Eugenie’s third pregnancy.
"Andrew found out that he was to be a grandpa again via Sarah," shared the tipster, noting that the 36-year-old Royal preferred relaying the happy news through her mother rather telling him directly.
The update came as surprise as the former Duke of York has been relocated from the Royal Lodge, while his ex-wife is living in hiding at a resort in Austria after their links to Jeffrey Epstein were exposed, making the duo lose their titles and patronages.
However, with this news, it can be determined that despite being divorced and living separately, Sarah and Andrew are still in contact and share a strong bond.