Prince William highlights 'inspiring' dementia awareness work by brothers in Ireland  

Prince William has highlighted inspiring brothers, Jordan and Cian Adams, for their commendable efforts to raise dementia awareness.
The two Irish siblings have run the campaign during their gruelling 33 marathons in 33 days challenge across Ireland.
Jordan and Cian’s extraordinary efforts saw more than €1.3 million, equivalent to nearly £1.2 million, in funds collected, benefiting the Alzheimer Society of Ireland and their own charity, the FTD Brothers Foundation.
GB News reported that Jordan received his own diagnosis eight years ago and has since dedicated himself to raising awareness and funds for dementia research alongside his younger brother.
As their tireless efforts to combat the disease garnered the future King, Prince William’s attention, the kind-hearted Prince of Wales showed support for the two brothers.
In his letter, the 43-year-old British Royal Family member wrote, "Taking on such a demanding challenge, to honour your mother's memory and raise awareness of frontotemporal dementia, speaks to your remarkable strength."
"It takes great courage and generosity to turn such personal adversity into hope for others," the next heir to the British throne lauded Jordan and Cian.
After receiving the royal praise, emotional Jordan said his mother would have been "incredibly proud" after learning of Prince William's acknowledgement.