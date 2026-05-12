'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer OTT platform revealed

The recently released trailer of Chand Mera Dil, showcases sizzling chemistry between the leading actors, Ananya Panday and Lakshya.
Scheduled to hit theatres on May 22, 2026, the romantic comedy delves around an intense and messy, modern love story.
The forthcoming story follows engineering students Aarav, played by Lakshya, and Chandni, played by Panday, whose romance is spoiled by a mysterious past mistake committed by Aarav.
Directed by Vivek Soni, the romantic drama film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. Ahead of the release, the makers have unveiled several songs from the film’s music album, including the title track Chand Mera Dil, along with Aitbaar and Khasiyat.
After completing its theatrical run, Chand Mera Dil will officially premiere on JioHotstar.
Moreover, the OTT premiere is expected 45 to 60 days after the theatrical run concludes.
On the professional front, Ananya Panday, who was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, will also star in Call Me Bae Season 2, an Amazon Prime Video series.
Meanwhile, Lakshya, who made his Bollywood debut with Kill, was last seen 2025’s Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.