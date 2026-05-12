News
Make us preferred on Google
News

'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer OTT platform revealed

Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer 'Chand Mera Dil' set to release on May 22

Chand Mera Dil: Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer OTT platform revealed

The recently released trailer of Chand Mera Dil, showcases sizzling chemistry between the leading actors, Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

Scheduled to hit theatres on May 22, 2026, the romantic comedy delves around an intense and messy, modern love story.

The forthcoming story follows engineering students Aarav, played by Lakshya, and Chandni, played by Panday, whose romance is spoiled by a mysterious past mistake committed by Aarav.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the romantic drama film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. Ahead of the release, the makers have unveiled several songs from the film’s music album, including the title track Chand Mera Dil, along with Aitbaar and Khasiyat.

After completing its theatrical run, Chand Mera Dil will officially premiere on JioHotstar.

Moreover, the OTT premiere is expected 45 to 60 days after the theatrical run concludes.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday, who was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, will also star in Call Me Bae Season 2, an Amazon Prime Video series.

Meanwhile, Lakshya, who made his Bollywood debut with Kill, was last seen 2025’s Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.



Anupam Kher makes emotional plea as he revisits iconic ‘DDLJ’ spot after 3 decades
Anupam Kher makes emotional plea as he revisits iconic ‘DDLJ’ spot after 3 decades
Bhumi Pednekar’s role in ‘The Royals’ Season 2 at risk?
Bhumi Pednekar’s role in ‘The Royals’ Season 2 at risk?
Diljit Dosanjh drops bombshell statement on Khalistan flags controversy
Diljit Dosanjh drops bombshell statement on Khalistan flags controversy
Alia Bhatt jets off to 2026 Cannes Film Festival after Met Gala absence sparks buzz
Alia Bhatt jets off to 2026 Cannes Film Festival after Met Gala absence sparks buzz
Priyanka Chopra shines in unseen family glimpses shared by Nick Jonas on Mother’s Day
Priyanka Chopra shines in unseen family glimpses shared by Nick Jonas on Mother’s Day
Sidharth Malhotra makes Kiara Advani’s first Mother’s Day special with moving gestures
Sidharth Malhotra makes Kiara Advani’s first Mother’s Day special with moving gestures
Katrina Kaif marks her first Mother’s Day as mom with heartfelt post
Katrina Kaif marks her first Mother’s Day as mom with heartfelt post
Kriti Sanon exposes Bollywood: 'Roles I came close to eventually went to star kids'
Kriti Sanon exposes Bollywood: 'Roles I came close to eventually went to star kids'
Ameesha Patel drops ‘Gadar 3’ bombshell
Ameesha Patel drops ‘Gadar 3’ bombshell
Sanjay Dutt revives sweet memories of late mom Nargis in Mother's Day tribute
Sanjay Dutt revives sweet memories of late mom Nargis in Mother's Day tribute
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja reveal second child's name in emotional post just before Mother's Day
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja reveal second child's name in emotional post just before Mother's Day
Diljit Dosanjh sets record straight on career change claims amid political buzz
Diljit Dosanjh sets record straight on career change claims amid political buzz

Popular News

'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer OTT platform revealed

'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer OTT platform revealed
14 minutes ago
Why your next phone and laptop will cost more: The 2026 AI 'memory crisis' explained

Why your next phone and laptop will cost more: The 2026 AI 'memory crisis' explained
24 minutes ago
Ukraine-Russia War: Fighting persists despite Trump-brokered ceasefire

Ukraine-Russia War: Fighting persists despite Trump-brokered ceasefire
an hour ago