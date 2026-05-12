LEGO celebrates 25 years of Lord of the Rings with massive Minas Tirith build

LEGO Icons has unveiled The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith, a massive collector-focused build designed to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary.
The Lego Company and Warner Bros. on Tuesday, May 12, shared their next set from the J.R.R. Tolkien-created series to reveal a massive build of Minas Tirith, the capital city of Gondor, as seen in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings film trilogy.
According to GeekSpin, the highly detailed set recreates the legendary White City of Gondor and is shaping up to be one of the brand’s biggest fantasy-themed releases yet.
It combines large-scale display appeal with detailed interior scenes, allowing you to recreate one of the most iconic locations from The Lord of the Rings trilogy in brick form.
The new set features an impressive 8,278-piece build that recreates the towering city of Minas Tirith using a hybrid-scale design.
LEGO combines a detailed microscale exterior with minifigure-scale interior sections, allowing builders to explore famous areas like the citadel throne room while still maintaining the massive city layout.
Among those pieces are 10 minifigures, including Aragorn, Arwen, Gandalf the White, Denethor, Pippin Took, and Faramir, along with four Soldiers of Gondor.
Once completed, the display measures more than 23 inches tall and 24 inches wide. This makes it a centerpiece-style set aimed squarely at collectors and longtime fans of the franchise.
LEGO Insiders members will get early access starting June 1, 2026, ahead of the general launch on June 4 through LEGO stores, website, and the Insiders app.
Meanwhile, fans who purchase the set between June 1 and June 7 will also receive The Lord of the Rings: Grond battering ram set as a free gift with purchase.