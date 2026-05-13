Trump arrives in Beijing with top US business titans: See who joined him

President Donald Trump has landed in China with some of the top American business giants.
According to ABC News, the United States and China are expected to agree to forums to facilitate mutual trade and investment, while China is expected to announce purchases related to Boeing aircraft, American agriculture and energy.
Major business deals or purchases are often announced during summit meetings between China and the US.
Several top US executives are also joining Republican president in his high-stake visit to world’s second largest economy.
Among those joining the president on his official trip to Beijing are Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Tim Cook of Apple, Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, Larry Fink of BlackRock, as well as other executives from Meta, Visa, JP Morgan, Boeing, Cargill and more.
More than a dozen US executives will join Trump on the trip, a White House official with knowledge of the plans told the BBC.
The trip is seen as important for the US, as Trump will meet with President Xi Jinping at a time of growing economic and technological animosity between the two countries.
The late addition of Huang to the group is noteworthy as Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips are a major focus of the rivalry between the US and China.