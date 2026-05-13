US intelligence says Iran retains 70% of missile arsenal despite recent strikes

Recent classified U.S. intelligence reports suggest that Iran has successfully maintained and restored a significant portion of its missiles arsenal directly challenging claims that its military was “crushed” during recent conflict.
According to findings published on May 13, 2026, Iran still holds roughly 70% of its prewar missile stockpile and mobile launchers.
The assessment reveals that Tehran has regained operational access to 30 of its 33 missile sites along the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Intelligence officials noted that nearly 90% of underground storage facilities nationwide are now in “partially or fully operational condition.”
This recovery allows Iran to continue threatening maritime traffic and U.S. warships in the region.
The White House has pushed back against these findings.
Spokesperson Olivia Wales stated that anyone who “thinks Iran has reconstituted its military is either delusional or a mouthpiece” for the Iranian regime.
However, the data suggests that Iran’s ability to hide launchers in “caves and bunkers” has allowed it to preserve its deterrent.
Experts warn that despite heavy infrastructure damage, Iran still has “more than enough to hold shipping in the Strait of Hormuz hostage in the future.”