Putin drives former schoolteacher to Kremlin dinner in rare Moscow outing

In a rare personal display, Russian President Vladimir Putin was filmed driving himself through the streets of Moscow to pick up his former schoolteacher, Vera Gurevich, for a private dinner.
The footage released by the Kremlin following Victory Day celebrations shows a relaxed Putin behind the wheel of a Russian-made Aurus SUV.
Dressed casually in jeans and a jacket, the 73-year-old leader arrived at a hotel to greet the 88-year-old Gurevich with a large bouquet of flowers.
The two shared a warm embrace with Gurevich visibly emotional.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that Gurevich was invited as a guest of honor for the May 9 parade adding that the two spent time “reflecting on shared memories from his school days” before heading to the presidential residence.
The video serves as a sharp visual rebuttal to recent Western intelligence claims suggesting Putin has been “holed up in bunkers” due to security threats.
While critics suggest the event was “political theatre,” many on social media praised the “human touch.”
During the meeting, Putin even paused to make small talk with a passerby commenting on the weather and noting that “the conflict in Ukraine is coming to an end.”