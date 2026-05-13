Convicted killer Sean Gathright breaks down in tears during Julio Foolio murder trial

In a dramatic turn during the death penalty phase of the Julio Foolio murder trial, 20-year-old Sean Gathright broke down in tears as he addressed a jury this week.
Gathright, who was convicted of first-degree murder last Friday along with three other men, took the witness stand to express remorse for his role in the 2024 ambush that killed the Jacksonville rapper.
Looking toward the family of Charles Jones (Julio Foolio), a weeping Gathright stated, “I’m just here to be a man and take responsibility” for the actions that led to the fatal shooting outside a Tampa hotel.
He continued his emotional testimony by saying, “I will forever be sorry” for the pain caused to the victim’s loved ones and those wounded in the ceasefire.
The prosecution remained unmoved by the display with Assistant State Attorney Scott Harmon asking Gathright how sorry he felt while fleeing the scene with a “warm assault rifle” in his hands.
Along with Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, and Isaiah Chance, Gathright now faces a potential death sentence.
A fifth defendant, Alicia Andrews, was previously convicted of manslaughter.