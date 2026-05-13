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PCOS gets new name: What does PMOS mean?

PCOS officially renamed PMOS after global consultation to highlight metabolic and hormonal impact

PCOS gets new name: What does PMOS mean?
PCOS gets new name: What does PMOS mean?

Polycystic ovary syndrome, one of the world’s most common hormonal disorders among women of reproductive age, has been renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, or PMOS.

The change was announced on 12 May at the European Congress of Endocrinology in Prague and published in The Lancet, but the campaign behind it had been running for 14 years.

Led by Monash University endocrinologist Helena Teede, alongside international PCOS experts and patient advocates, including the Androgen Excess and PCOS Society, and Verity, a UK-based PCOS charity.

What began as a push to correct a misleading medical name became a global consultation involving 56 patient and professional organisations, more than 22,000 survey responses and workshops with patients and healthcare professionals.

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