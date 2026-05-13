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Trump lands in Beijing for ‘monumental’ summit with Xi Jinping amid Iran conflict

Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes trade and security talks

Trump lands in Beijing for ‘monumental’ summit with Xi Jinping amid Iran conflict
Trump lands in Beijing for ‘monumental’ summit with Xi Jinping amid Iran conflict

President Donald Trump arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport on Wednesday evening marking the first visit by a U.S. leader to China in nearly a decade.

Stepping off Air Force One into a city filled with ceremonial preparations, the President began a three-day state visit aimed at tackling intense trade disputes and regional security concerns.

The visit which was delayed from March due to the conflict in Iran, is being described by the White House as a critical moment for global stability.

Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes trade and security talks
Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes trade and security talks

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told reporters that while the trip is “a visit of tremendous symbolic significance,” she emphasized that “President Trump never travels for symbolism alone” and is focused on securing better deals for the American people.

The agenda for the summit with President Xi Jinping is packed. Key topics include high tariffs, the race for AI technology and the war in Iran.

Trump expressed his personal enthusiasm for the trip on Truth Social stating he was looking forward to visiting “an amazing country” for what he believes will be a “Monumental Event.”

The leaders are scheduled to hold formal talks and attend a lavish state banquet on Thursday.

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