Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joins Trump on Air Force One for China summit

In a dramatic shift for U.S.-China relations, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has officially joined President Trump’s business delegation to Beijing.
Despite being omitted from the initial guest list, Huang boarded Air Force One during a refueling stop in Alaska on Wednesday after receiving a last-minute personal invite from the President.
Trump took to social media to clarify the confusion surrounding the chipmaker’s absence, stating that “the Great Jensen Huang, of Nvidia, was not invited” was a false narrative.
He confirmed the tech mogul’s presence, writing, “In actuality, Jensen is currently on Air Force One.”
An Nvidia spokesperson noted that Huang is attending “at the invitation of President Trump to support America and the administration’s goals.”
The 36-hour summit with President Xi Jinping focuses on trade and AI supremacy.
Trump aims to leverage the presence of Huang alongside Elon Musk and Tim Cook to negotiate better market access.
Referring to the group of elite CEOs, Trump posted: “I will be asking President Xi to ‘open up’ China so that these brilliant people can work their magic.”
Huang’s late addition signals that advanced semiconductors remain a central bargaining chip in these historic talks.