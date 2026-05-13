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Kensington Palace shares exclusive update amid Princess Kate Italy trip

The Princess of Wales kicked off her visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy on May 13

Kensington Palace shares exclusive update amid Princess Kate Italy trip
Kensington Palace shares exclusive update amid Princess Kate Italy trip

Kensington Palace has shared a new update as Princess Kate continues her high-profile trip to Italy, offering fresh insight into the royal’s latest engagements abroad.

On May 13, the Princess of Wales kicked off her visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy, to learn more about the city's renowned approach to early childhood education as her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood expands internationally.

The official instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the exclusive glimpses of Kate during her first solo trip to Italy.

Sharing the snippet of Kate joining atelierista Marco for a hands-on clay workshop at the Loris Malaguzzi Centre in Reggio Emilia, the palace captioned the post, “Joining atelierista Marco for a hands-on clay workshop at the Loris Malaguzzi Centre. Within Reggio Emilia schools, atelieristas are specialist artist-educators who work alongside children to explore ideas through materials, creativity, and making.”

The palace added, “Fully absorbed in the rhythm of shaping and pressing, watching the clay slowly transform through touch, imagination, and process.”


Princess Kate’s solo Italy trip marks her first overseas work visit since her 2024 cancer diagnosis and another major step in her return to public duties following her remission announcement earlier this year.

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