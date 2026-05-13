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Kate Middleton kicks off Italy trip with surprise visit to Loris Malaguzzi Centre

The Princess of Wales began her two-day Italy trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Wednesday

Kate Middleton kicks off Italy trip with surprise visit to Loris Malaguzzi Centre
Kate Middleton kicks off Italy trip with surprise visit to Loris Malaguzzi Centre  

Kate Middleton has officially begun her solo trip to Italy with a surprise royal engagement!

The Prince of Wales, who travelled overseas from her homeland for the first time since her cancer diagnosis in 2024, has made a surprise visit to the Loris Malaguzzi Centre.

During the trip, Her Royal Highness explored children’s creative learning, where they expressed themselves through paint, clay, movement, shadow, sound, and play.

Shortly after her trip, Kensington Palace shared a glimpse into her royal trip, focusing on early childhood development, specifically the renowned "Reggio Emilia approach" to education.

"A wonderful visit to the Loris Malaguzzi Centre, where children’s learning is expressed through paint, clay, movement, shadow, sound, and play," the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account shared.

They continued, "Exploring the ‘Hundred Languages’ philosophy and seeing how creativity, curiosity, and connection form a fundamental part of expression for children." 

Notably, the trip is scheduled for two days, May 13 and 14, as it is also described by royal insiders as a "gear change" for the future Queen, taking her commitment to early childhood development to a global level. 

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