Drake’s ‘Iceman’: Major artist ‘dissed’ on rapper's new leaked track

Drake has reportedly targeted major fellow artists in one of the leaked songs of his upcoming album, Iceman.
The 39-year-old Canadian rapper’s new album, as per FTW, includes a song named 1 A.M. in Albany, that may contain a jab at his famous nemesis Kendrick Lamar and his height.
In one of the rumoured leaked sound tracks, the U My Everything hitmaker could be seen singing, "Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I'm a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise."
However, there is no official confirmation about the lyrics being real or just an AI song.
The news comes ahead of the IDGAF crooner’s ninth studio album scheduled to be released on Friday, May 15, 2026.
It’s worth mentioning here that it is his first solo project since For All the Dogs which was released in 2023.
His Iceman reportedly contains a substantial tracklist, potentially over 20 songs.
Apart from that, he will also resume his livestream as part of the rollout for his new album on Thursday, May 14.
Drake, in this regard, revealed an update on his Instagram post with the caption, "EPISODE FOUR MAY 14", alongside an image featuring the number four and an Iceman graphic.