Chris Hemsworth recounts chaotic passport mix-up that caused travel panic 

Chris Hemsworth is a Marvel hero, but his heroic skills were put to the test in the most embarrassing situation at the airport.
As the Avengers: Doomsday star and his family have returned to Abu Dhabi for annual family vacations, the couple sat for an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine.
During the light-hearted conversation, Hemsworth, 42, revealed that once he was involved in a family travel issue that caused panic and chaos.
The Australian actor shared that the simple check-in process turned into an embarrassing situation when he realised he accidentally picked the wrong passport while travelling with his wife and his kids.
Furthermore, Hemsworth revealed that he tried dodging the officials at the airport as he argued with them that it was a correct document for one of his twin sons, which he ended up carrying his daughter India Rose’s passport by mistake.
However, the error was later clarified by the airport officers after they pointed out that the passport belonged to a girl, not a boy.
"I actually went to the airport once, and I had my daughter’s passport instead of my son’s passport," the critically acclaimed actor noted.
Hemsworth recalled how the exchange unfolded with security. He said, "I said, ‘This is her."
The response he got was immediate and direct: "That's a boy."
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married since 2010 and share three children, daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.