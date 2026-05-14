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Michael Jackson’s daughter wins shocking victory against dad’s estate

Paris Jackson has been involved in a legal battle against the late pop star’s estate over disputed payments

Michael Jackson’s daughter wins shocking victory against dad’s estate
Michael Jackson’s daughter wins shocking victory against dad’s estate

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, has been granted a major favourable ruling in a legal dispute over her late father’s estate.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter has been involved in an ongoing legal battle with the executors of her late father’s estate since 2025.

According to the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a Los Angeles judge ruled in her favour regarding the validity of over $625,000 in bonus payments that were distributed by the estate, managed by John Branca and John McClain.

As per the ruling, no bonus payments could be made to attorneys without the consent of all beneficiaries or a court order.

Moreover, the order also added that the King of Pop’s daughter might bring a motion for her reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs under the common fund theory for her meritorious objection to the executors’ fee petition.

Jackson’s estate, while disagreeing with the decision, said that they fully respect it and plan to move forward accordingly.

This ruling marks one of the major victories for Paris Jackson, as her spokesperson indicated that the ruling is a substantial victory for the Jackson family.

In her lawsuit, she made several claims against her father Michael Jackson’s estate, demanding greater transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, she also dropped a hint about a new release to her music on her Instagram account.



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