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Buckingham Palace spotlights close ties between British, Danish royals over shared cause

The Duchess of Edinburgh teamed up with the Danish Royal Family for a cause close to her heart

Buckingham Palace spotlights close ties between British, Danish royals over shared cause
Buckingham Palace spotlights close ties between British, Danish royals over shared cause

The Duchess of Edinburgh and King Frederik X joined hands for a Save the Children international conference on AI and child safety in Copenhagen.

On Tuesday, May 12, the King opened the "Keeping Our Children and Families Safe in the AI Era", which Sophie attended in her capacity as patron of the NSPCC.

Days later, on Thursday, the Royal Family shared the highlights from the event on their official social media account, underscoring the close working ties between the royal families.


In the caption of the post, Buckingham Palace shared that the duchess was part of the significant event "to learn about initiatives and proposals to protect young people from AI risks, particularly those related to child sexual abuse".

For the summit, Sophie rocked a patch-pocket fitted jacket and high-waist flare-leg trousers in bottle green from Victoria Beckham's brand.

She enhanced the look with a brown clutch, tan suede pumps and stunning beaded earrings.

Previously, King Frederik and the Duchess of Edinburgh were spotted in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in July 2025, highlighting the close working relationship between the British and Danish royal families.

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