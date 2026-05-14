Prince William, Kate Middleton strongly oppose Harry's new idea: 'deeply uneasy'

Prince Harry is spreading his wings to bring Meghan Markle to the UK this summer with a surprising plan for King Charles.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are mapping out an exotic getaway in Europe during the summer break of his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, per the insider.
Now, Harry is believed to have pitched the idea of a Balmoral Castle stay, providing his father an opportunity to create memories with his grandkids.
Given his beloved father's cancer and longstanding estrangement with Archie and Lilibet, Harry has been convincing Meghan for a family stay at the crown stay so the 77-year-old monarch could spend time with them before its too late.
"Harry and Meghan are expected to spend over a month in Europe this summer, using their newly completed villa in Portugal as a base while travelling back and forth for engagements and private visits," an insider revealed.
"Harry is pushing hard for a family stay at Balmoral this summer while he and Meghan are based in Europe, with hopes of arranging a private meeting with King Charles," they added.
The source claimed that Harry is "determined to make it happen. Harry genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing."
However, the 41-year-old Duke's idea did not sit well with his estranged brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.
"William and Kate are deeply uneasy about the whole thing. William especially feels boundaries must stay in place," a Palace insider noted.
"They’ve made it clear they don’t want a situation where Harry and Meghan slowly start drifting back into the fold. There’s a concern that once the door opens even slightly, it becomes harder to control," added the source.
The tipster went on to explain, "Kate understands that Harry misses his family and wants his children to know their grandfather, but she also remembers the hurt and chaos of the past few years."
"She doesn’t want the family pulled back into that cycle again," they added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US sparked a feud with The Prince and Princess of Wales and other Royals with their public jabs at the life behind palace walls.
The couple made shocking revelations about Royal households and senior members on multiple public platforms starting with their first bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.