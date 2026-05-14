Kate Middleton shares special message after receiving highest honour in Italy

Kate Middleton has broken her silence after receiving a prestigious honour amid her solo Italy tour.
The Princes of Wales - who arrived in the European state on Wednesday May 13 for a two-day visit was awarded with Reggio Emilia’s highest honour.
On her first day, Catherine visited the ‘Sala del Tricolore - birthplace of the modern Italian flag, from 1797, where she recieved the Primo Tricolore in recognition of her early years work.
The prestigious honour is presented to the individuals and organisations for their significant efforts for civic, scientific, cultural or democratic cause, often at an international stage.
Kate was recognised for her work since the establishment of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, followed by her Shaping Us Campaign, launched in January 2023.
Just hours after the future Queen was awarded, Kensington Palace's official account shared a beautiful message.
Sharing highlights of Kate's first day activities with the kids was a message that read, "An inspiring first day in Reggio Emilia with time spent learning more about the Reggio Emilia Approach to early childhood, discussing the Shaping Us Framework alongside leading global expertise."
On Thursday, May 14, Kate and Prince William's official account shared another carousel of photos featuring beauty of nature with a meaningful message.
"Day two in Reggio Emilia, where approaches to early learning come to life across schools, ateliers, and community spaces shaped by creativity and shared care," read the caption.
"Here, attuned and attentive caregivers, alongside nature as ‘the third teacher’, nurture an immense sense of connection in the children, which is so crucial in the early years and beyond," it added.