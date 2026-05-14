News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Kate Middleton shares special message after receiving highest honour in Italy

The Princess of Wales honoured with highest award in Reggio Emilia

Kate Middleton shares special message after receiving highest honour in Italy
Kate Middleton shares special message after receiving highest honour in Italy

Kate Middleton has broken her silence after receiving a prestigious honour amid her solo Italy tour.

The Princes of Wales - who arrived in the European state on Wednesday May 13 for a two-day visit was awarded with Reggio Emilia’s highest honour.

On her first day, Catherine visited the ‘Sala del Tricolore - birthplace of the modern Italian flag, from 1797, where she recieved the Primo Tricolore in recognition of her early years work. 

The prestigious honour is presented to the individuals and organisations for their significant efforts for civic, scientific, cultural or democratic cause, often at an international stage.

Kate was recognised for her work since the establishment of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, followed by her Shaping Us Campaign, launched in January 2023.

Just hours after the future Queen was awarded, Kensington Palace's official account shared a beautiful message.

Sharing highlights of Kate's first day activities with the kids was a message that read, "An inspiring first day in Reggio Emilia with time spent learning more about the Reggio Emilia Approach to early childhood, discussing the Shaping Us Framework alongside leading global expertise."

On Thursday, May 14, Kate and Prince William's official account shared another carousel of photos featuring beauty of nature with a meaningful message.

"Day two in Reggio Emilia, where approaches to early learning come to life across schools, ateliers, and community spaces shaped by creativity and shared care," read the caption.

"Here, attuned and attentive caregivers, alongside nature as ‘the third teacher’, nurture an immense sense of connection in the children, which is so crucial in the early years and beyond," it added.

Prince Harry makes personal reflection while recalling on ‘past mistakes’
Prince Harry makes personal reflection while recalling on ‘past mistakes’
Kate Middleton kicks off Italy trip with surprise visit to Loris Malaguzzi Centre
Kate Middleton kicks off Italy trip with surprise visit to Loris Malaguzzi Centre
Kensington Palace shares exclusive update amid Princess Kate Italy trip
Kensington Palace shares exclusive update amid Princess Kate Italy trip
Princess Kate makes emotional confession during her first solo trip to Italy after cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate makes emotional confession during her first solo trip to Italy after cancer diagnosis
James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed
James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed
Key takeaways from King Charles's historic speech at the State Opening of Parliament
Key takeaways from King Charles's historic speech at the State Opening of Parliament
Princess Kate touches down in Italy for emotional return to global stage
Princess Kate touches down in Italy for emotional return to global stage
King Charles, Queen Camilla make grand arrival at Parliament for landmark King's Speech
King Charles, Queen Camilla make grand arrival at Parliament for landmark King's Speech
Princess Anne's Royal engagement hit with disruption: 'should cancel this visit'
Princess Anne's Royal engagement hit with disruption: 'should cancel this visit'
Meghan Markle 'triggered' by Kate and William's recent Instagram post: 'beyond unfair'
Meghan Markle 'triggered' by Kate and William's recent Instagram post: 'beyond unfair'
Kate Middleton reveals 'special' stop during Italy trip for cause close to her heart
Kate Middleton reveals 'special' stop during Italy trip for cause close to her heart
Prince George reportedly hesitant about major part of royal lifestyle
Prince George reportedly hesitant about major part of royal lifestyle

Popular News

Acapulco Restaurant Glendale delays closure after overwhelming fan support

Acapulco Restaurant Glendale delays closure after overwhelming fan support
38 minutes ago
Is 'Dhurandhar 2' already on Netflix with a surprise uncut scene?

Is 'Dhurandhar 2' already on Netflix with a surprise uncut scene?
28 minutes ago
Drake drops first exciting update on 'Iceman' release after diss track leak

Drake drops first exciting update on 'Iceman' release after diss track leak
2 hours ago