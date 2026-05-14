Princess Eugenie slapped with legal trouble just days after King Charles blessings

Princess Eugenie has reportedly landed in hot waters just days after confirming her third pregnancy in heartfelt post.
As reported by BBC on Wednesday, May 13, The Princess of York’s anti-slavery charity is set to face legal trial as The Charity Commission has taken a shocking step.
Just a month after it was confirmed that the Commission is set to “assess concerns” regarding Eugenie’s Anti-Slavery Collective – co-founded by King Charles’ niece in 2017, it has formally opened a case over concerns relating to its spending.
A Charity Commission spokesperson in an official statement revealed, "We have opened a regulatory compliance case into Anti-Slavery Collective to continue assessing concerns raised with us about charitable spending."
However, the watchdog has not announced a timeframe on how long enquiries will take.
To note, the Commission has not yet made any findings or drawn any conclusions. The charity and princess have been approached for comment.
This upsetting news comes just two weeks after Buckingham Palace announced Princess Eugenie's third pregnancy with a heartfelt Instagram post.
Sharing a photo of Eugenie's sons, August and Ernest holding sonogram image of their soon to arrive sibling, the official Instagtram account of the Royal Family wrote, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer."
They continued, "August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family."
The announcement also included King Charles' reaction on the news, adding, "His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."