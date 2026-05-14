Jake Paul reveals massive $200M offer to fight Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul has once again targeted Canelo Alvarez, revealing that he has allegedly offered the Mexican superstar $200 million.
According to Bolavip, during a recent livestream, Paul claimed he has already discussed the potential matchup directly with Canelo and insisted the financial terms are ready to move forward.
The influencer said, “Canelo wants 200 million. I have the 200 million dollars for you, easy money. Jake Paul vs Canelo, let’s get it done. This is what the fans have been waiting for. This is the biggest fight that can possibly be made in boxing.”
The comments came after former UFC veteran Matt Brown questioned Paul’s career‑threatening injury claim.
The YouTuber-turned-boxe also stated during the stream that Canelo had shown interest in the fight during private conversations, increasing speculation surrounding a possible crossover mega-event.
“Canelo says he’s down on the phone, so we’re going to make it happen. I have the 200 million and I think that’s going to be the next fight. Sign the contract Canelo. Much respect to you, let’s make the biggest fight in boxing happen,” Paul added.
Canelo is currently preparing for his return to the ring after nearly a year away from competition following elbow surgery and his upset loss to Terence Crawford in their undisputed super‑middleweight title fight last September.
The potential matchup would likely become one of the most commercially successful events in combat sports given both fighters’ massive global audiences and social media influence.