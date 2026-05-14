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Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' creates buzz again as Abhishek Bachchan leak surfaces

Abhishek Bachchan’s leaked 'King' look sparks buzz over 'badass villain’ energy

Shah Rukh Khan’s King creates buzz again as Abhishek Bachchan leak surfaces
Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' creates buzz again as Abhishek Bachchan leak surfaces

Abhishek Bachchan has sparked excitement online after a leaked look from King revealed his intense action-packed avatar alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

A leaked set photo from King shows the Race star in a rugged action look, with fans already calling it full-on villain energy.

After behind-the-scenes clips of Khan and Deepika Padukone from King went viral, new leaked photos featuring Bachchan have now taken over social media.

The leaked images from the set showed fans a first look at Bachchan’s new avatar in King, sparking fresh buzz around his role in the action film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King creates buzz again as Abhishek Bachchan leak surfaces

The images were widely shared on fan accounts on X, also known as Twitter.

In one image, Abhishek Bachchan is seen atop a vehicle with a dramatic mountain landscape in the background.

He is dressed in a long grey overcoat layered over an all-black outfit while holding what appears to be a gun.

One leaked frame seemingly captures a fiery car crash, adding to the hype surrounding the film’s action-packed visuals.

The caption of the post read, “#AbhishekBachchan First Official Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos From #KING Shoot On Sets In #ABJr Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #SiddharthAnand's Next PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026 Its From CAR CRASH & CLIMAX Sequences.”

Earlier, behind-the-scenes clips of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shooting King in South Africa went viral, prompting director Siddharth Anand to urge fans not to share the leaked footage online.

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