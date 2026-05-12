Alia Bhatt turns heads at 2026 Cannes Film Festival amid Aishwarya Rai's absence

Alia Bhatt has earned a new title of "princess" as she returns to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
The Heart of Stone actress made first dazzling appearance at the festival on Tuesday, May 12, to represent Paris L'Oreal as brand ambassador of India.
Bhatt also dropped exclusive clicks of her stunning hand-painted gown on her official Instagram account, "CANNES 2026 @lorealparis," the mom of one captioned.
Hindustan Times reported that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has reached the French Riviera for the Cannes film festival on Monday, May 11.
This international appearance of Alia Bhatt marked her second time at the high-profile film festival, as she made her red-carpet debut last year.
Alia Bhatt replaces Aishwarya Rai at 2026 Cannes Film Festival?
However, she also became a subject of controversy, seemingly replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been the face of L'Oreal in India for years.
Apart from her presence, what has also sparked buzz involving Bhatt is an Instagram video posted by the brand.
In the viral footage, Alia Bhatt is leaving the hotel, but the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was noticeably absent.
Fans slam Alia Bhatt after Aishwarya Rai skipped L'Oreal's opening ceremony:
As the video garnered attention on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to express their fury over Aishwarya’s absence, with one saying, "Cannes not completed until Aishwarya lands on that carpet."
"Get us Aishwarya!!!" another demanded, while a third chimed in, "Where is Aishwarya?"
However, a fourth user defended Alia Bhatt while revealing Aishwarya’s surprise appearance, writing, "To all insecure Aish fans in advance, she will attend the closing ceremony."
The user continued saying, "So please don’t start crying under every post. Last year, she attended the opening ceremony, and Alia attended the closing ceremony."