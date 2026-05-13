Sajal Ali's new hair transformation has everyone saying the same thing: 'please tell us it's a wig'

Sajal Ali has sent the internet into a meltdown with her bold new look.
The Aagan actress - known for her impeccable and charm has revealed a surprising new hair transformation and fans are going gaga over it.
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, May 12, Sajal shared a short video clip of her unveiling her fresh pixie cut, striking poses to the camera.
The video capturing Sajal's intense yet stylish new look was set on Cigrette After Sex's song, Nothing is Gonna Hurt You Baby.
"11:11, Hi!" read the caption alongside the short clip in which the Humsafar actress was wearing a biker jacket over a striped button-up shirt.
Sajal's new pixie cut left her fans in utter shock and disbelief as it was very unexpected of the actress - who has never undergone a major transformation throughout her career.
One user commented, "BUT I REALLY HOPE IT'S JUST A WIG.."
"Nooooooooo plz say its a wig" added another.
"Plsssss nooooo Sajal! Please tell us it's a wig" a third begged.
Another wrote, "I've always loved your long hair. Please tell me what I’m seeing right now isn't true!"
Some fans also heaped praise on Sajal's new hair noting that everything she does suits her so perfectly.
"I hope it's a wig ... But still looking gorgeous," noted a fan.
To put an end to the mystery Sajal shared a short video of her on Instagram Stories in which she could be seen gently caressing her hair.
Some users also asumed this transformation could possibly be for an upcoming mystery project.