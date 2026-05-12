Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's much-awaited big-screen reunion gets release date

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are set to wow the audience with their on-screen chemistry and comedic timing this December.
It has been reported that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa pair are reuniting with director Anees Bazmee for the untitled comedy, which is set to hit theatres on December 4, 2026.
The film recently wrapped a major Kerala schedule, with the creators expected to unveil a new still featuring Akshay in the coming days.
Akshay and Anees are one of the most successful actor-director duos in Bollywood and have given audiences a number of commercial hits.
Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film brings together a packed ensemble led by Akshay and Vidya, with Raashii Khanna in a key role alongside Sudesh Lehri and Vijay Raaz.
The untitled project is being produced by Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in association with Cape of Good Films. With production progressing as planned, the film is expected to be one of the biggest entertainers of the year.