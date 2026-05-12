Junaid Khan exposes downside of seeking Aamir Khan’s film advice: ‘Mistake’

While the entire Indian film industry is fascinated by Aamir Khan’s successful career, his son Junaid Khan prefers not to seek his guidance when selecting film projects.
During an interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, the Loveyapa actor made a shocking revelation, sharing that he avoids taking advice from his film star dad for choosing his movies and has stopped showing him the scripts.
Speaking to the host, Junaid recalled the time when he was approached to star in Ek Din – released recently on May 1, 2026 – by filmmaker Siddhart P Malhotra.
The 32-year-old Indian actor shared that after reading the script, he really liked it and was ready to take on the project. However, Malhotra told him that he would not be able to direct the movie and would instead find another director.
This made him seek a second opinion from his high-profile father, which turned out to be his very big “mistake.”
Replying to the show host, Junaid Khan shared, “No, because I made that mistake with Ek Din.”
The Jalsa star revealed that upon hearing the script for Ek Din, his movie star dad insisted on producing the project, saying, “So he requested them to let him produce it. ‘Please, I’m getting one chance for my son.'”
“Papa is a fantastic producer, but what ends up happening is it takes 5 years to make it. So then I realised that if I take it to dad, he will be like I will produce it and then I will have one film in 5 years. Which is great for him, but I am just starting out,” Junaid continued.
He added, “Dad is dying to make another film with me, but I am like, in a bit. He gets nervous when he's not in charge. Even with Maharaj, he was like I don't know why you're doing this. Are you sure it's the right film for you? With Loveyapa, he was a little relaxed.”
Notably, Ek Din failed to make an impression on fans and received negative reviews from critics.