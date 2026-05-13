Aishwarya Rai removed from 2026 Cannes banner, beauty brand responds to backlash 

Aishwarya Rai has become the subject of international headlines after she skipped the opening ceremony of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
The popular Indian actress, who has been one of the brand’s most recognizable global ambassadors and a regular presence at Cannes, was missing from L'Oréal Paris promotional posters unveiled at Hotel Martinez in Cannes.
Instead of Aishwarya, Alia Bhatt appeared in the campaign banner, sparking outrage among fans for excluding their beloved actress from the posters.
The brand shared the Cannes setup on Instagram with the caption, "Consider this L'Oréal Paris' official check-in, Le Martinez is officially home for the Festival," leaving fans in fury.
Now, L'Oréal Paris addressed the concern in the comments. The brand replied, 'living legend, and she knows exactly what to do with that."
"Year after year, Cannes after Cannes, she never misses," they hinted that Aishwarya might attend the closing ceremony of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
Fans' reactions over L'Oréal Paris' promotional banner:
This update came after fans rushed to the comments section with furious reactions over Aishwarya’s removal from the brand poster, with one fan commenting, "Cannes is known for Aishwarya."
"It’s too much! This time, L’Oréal is going overboard. The poster doesn’t feature a legend like Aishwarya, who made the L’Oréal brand popular across the entire Asian continent, but instead highlights some actresses who are just two days old!" a second bashed.
While a third chimed in, "We don’t know L'Oréal without Aishwarya. Still can’t forget Aish saying, ‘because I’m worth it’ Need her back !!!"
For those unaware, Aishwarya Rai first attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of Devdas.
She later became an L’Oréal Paris ambassador in 2003.
Since then, she has been a regular presence on the Cannes red carpet, making appearances in iconic gowns, sarees, and bold fashion statements.