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Alia Bhatt shares awkward fangirl moment with Viola Davis

Alia Bhatt shared she was so overwhelmed by the encounter that her hands were shaking

Alia Bhatt shares awkward fangirl moment with Viola Davis
Alia Bhatt shares awkward fangirl moment with Viola Davis

Alia Bhatt has recalled being star-struck after meeting Viola Davis at the Cannes Film Festival, admitting she was so overwhelmed by the encounter that her hands were shaking.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the Alpha star said she enjoys being star-struck and admitted feeling nervous when she met Viola Davis.

“It’s a very special feeling. Last time I met Viola Davis, my hands were shaking. I wanted to go up to her and say something, but words weren’t coming out.” Bhatt said.

She went on to share, “I am excited to meet anybody who is just amazing in the cinema. I am just not good at having conversations. I feel very shy.”

Viola Davis is an acclaimed American actress and producer known for standout roles in The Help, Fences, The Woman King, and the TV series How to Get Away with Murder.

Notably, this year, Bhatt began her Cannes appearance in a sea-foam green couture gown by Yash Patil, featuring hand-painted Riviera-inspired details.

On day two, the Love and War starlet turned heads in a custom Tarun Tahiliani outfit inspired by the Indian saree, drawing comparisons to Bridgerton as fans praised her standout red-carpet look.

Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Alpha.

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