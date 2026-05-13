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Dileep Raj passes away at 47: Tragic cause behind Kannada actor’s death revealed

Renowned Kannada actor Dileep Raj died at the age of 47 on early Wednesday morning, May 13, 2026

Dileep Raj passes away at 47: Tragic cause behind Kannada actor’s death revealed
Dileep Raj passes away at 47: Tragic cause behind Kannada actor’s death revealed

Dileep Raj has breathed his last.

On Wednesday, May 13, Pinkvilla reported that the renowned Kannada actor died at the age of 47 in the early hours of the day at his home in Bengaluru.

As per the report, Dileep Raj’s cause of death was a massive cardiac arrest.

The actor was rushed to a hospital on early Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. However, he could not be saved.

Moments after the Love Guru star’s death was reported, fans began expressing their emotions on Instagram, with one of them writing, “May his soul rest in peace. I really can't understand famous people are dying so soon. Most of them are not aged yet.”

“He is a good actor, rip,” penned another, while a third expressed, “Sad demise.”

Who was Dileep Raj?

Born on September 2, 1978, Dileep Raj was an Indian actor, film and television director and producer known for his work in Kannada cinema and television.

His filmography includes Love Guru, Kiladi Krishna, Police Quarters, Barfi, Crazy Star, Orchestra Mysuru, and Love Mocktail 3.

In addition to big screens, the actor also spread his magic on small screens with multiple TV shows, including Rangoli, Vidya Vinayaka, Paaru, Hitler Kalyana, Vadhu, and Krishna Rukku.

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